Arrest Made In Naenae Homicide Investigation

Tuesday, 24 December 2024, 2:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man has been arrested and charged with murder in relation to the death of Albert Enoka in Naenae on Tuesday 10 December.

Mr Enoka was found critically injured on Seddon Street at around 3.15pm.

Despite the efforts of emergency personnel, he died at the scene and a homicide investigation was launched.

This morning, Hutt Valley and Wairarapa Police executed a number of search warrants in the Wairarapa area, and the 28-year-old man was arrested without incident.

He is due to appear in Court at a later date.

Police are pleased to have made an arrest in this case and hope it brings some sense of reassurance to Mr Enoka’s family and the wider community.

Police would like to thank the Hutt Vally community who have played a very important role in assisting our investigation thus far.

Police are still seeking CCTV footage in relation to events that occurred moments prior, during and after this incident and ask anyone with any information to make contact with us. Police have created an online portal with a link attached that allows members of our community to upload private CCTV and video footage.

We ask anyone with footage or images that may assist to please upload it here https://ratio.nc3.govt.nz/

Please use the reference number 241210/3356, or reference Operation Ratio.

Information can be provided through 105.police.govt.nz or by calling 105. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

