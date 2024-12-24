Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Conduct Further Search For Missing Climbers On Aoraki Mount Cook

Tuesday, 24 December 2024, 5:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker:

Police have today conducted another search on Aoraki Mount Cook for the three climbers missing since 2 December.

Due to a change in climatic condition, Police, alongside Search and Rescue staff and Department of Conservation, conducted a further search at a location of interest on the mountain.

Staff travelled up the mountain via helicopter, and while the search for the men was unsuccessful, a ski pole was located.

Police have been in contact with the families of the three men, to update them on today’s search efforts.

We are continuing to follow the process to formally suspend our search, however we remain poised to reactivate the search if fresh information or credible sightings are reported, especially from the climbing community.

