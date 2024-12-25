Fatal Crash, Parkvale, Tauranga

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash in Parkvale, Tauranga last night.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash, involving a car and a motorbike on Lloyd Street at about 8:20pm.

The motorbike rider sadly died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

