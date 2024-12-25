Fatal Crash, Parkvale, Tauranga
Wednesday, 25 December 2024, 7:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash
in Parkvale, Tauranga last night.
Emergency services
were called to the two-vehicle crash, involving a car and a
motorbike on Lloyd Street at about 8:20pm.
The
motorbike rider sadly died at the scene.
The Serious
Crash Unit attended and enquiries into the circumstances of
the crash are
ongoing.
