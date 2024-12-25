Fatal Crash, Pah Hill Road, Wharehine
Wednesday, 25 December 2024, 8:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a serious crash in
Wharehine last night.
Emergency services were called
to the single vehicle crash on Pah Hill Road at around
10.15pm.
Sadly, the sole occupant of the vehicle died
at the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit attended and
conducted a scene examination.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
