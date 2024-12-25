Fatal Crash, Pah Hill Road, Wharehine

One person has died following a serious crash in Wharehine last night.

Emergency services were called to the single vehicle crash on Pah Hill Road at around 10.15pm.

Sadly, the sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and conducted a scene examination.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

