Motorcycle Crash Blocks SH 2, Wellington
Wednesday, 25 December 2024, 10:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently responding to a
crash on State Highway 2, between Hebden Crescent and the
Haywards Hill Road off-ramp.
A motorcycle
crashed at around 9.15am and both sides of the road are
currently blocked.
The motorcyclist is not believed to
have serious
injuries.
