Child Fatally Struck On Driveway, Masterton
Wednesday, 25 December 2024, 7:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A child has died after being struck by a vehicle in a
driveway in Masterton this afternoon.
The crash
occurred on Atkinson Street and was reported just after
3:10pm.
Police are currently investigating the
circumstances of how this incident
occurred.
