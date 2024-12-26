Fatal Crash: State Highway 35, Hicks Bay

One person has died in a crash on State Highway 35 (Te Araroa Road) today.

The crash, involving one vehicle, was reported to Police at 11.15am.

One person was unresponsive when located by emergency services and tragically was unable to be revived.

One lane of the road remains closed near the crash scene, which is approximately three kilometres west of Lottin Point Road.

Motorists driving between Hicks Bay and Cape Runaway are asked to drive with caution in this area and follow the directions of traffic management.

