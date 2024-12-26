Forecast Strong Winds For Auckland Harbour Bridge Traffic Tomorrow

With strong winds forecast for the city, Auckland drivers are urged to take extra care on the Auckland Harbour Bridge tomorrow (Friday, 27 December).

A wind alert has been issued for tomorrow, between midday and 8 pm. Wind gusts of 90 – 95 km/h are forecast.

To ensure safety, speed limits on the bridge may be reduced, and lanes on the bridge could close if wind gusts reach threshold levels.

This may see traffic reduced to only one lane in each during the amber alert as the bridge’s southbound clip-on lanes are currently closed for maintenance.

Motorists must drive to the conditions and pay attention to electronic message boards on the motorway. These will show if reduced speed limits, lane closures, or a full closure (depending on wind thresholds) are in place.

If winds are strong and the weather is bad, drivers of high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists should avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

Keeping road users safe and protecting the bridge are a priority. Decisions to lower speeds, close lanes, or close are carefully considered.

NZTA/Waka Kotahi will continue to work closely with Metservice to monitor conditions and ensure decisions are based on up-to-date and accurate information on predicted and current wind speeds.

© Scoop Media

