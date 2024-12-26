Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Forecast Strong Winds For Auckland Harbour Bridge Traffic Tomorrow

Thursday, 26 December 2024, 8:18 pm
Press Release: NZTA

With strong winds forecast for the city, Auckland drivers are urged to take extra care on the Auckland Harbour Bridge tomorrow (Friday, 27 December).

A wind alert has been issued for tomorrow, between midday and 8 pm. Wind gusts of 90 – 95 km/h are forecast.

To ensure safety, speed limits on the bridge may be reduced, and lanes on the bridge could close if wind gusts reach threshold levels.

This may see traffic reduced to only one lane in each during the amber alert as the bridge’s southbound clip-on lanes are currently closed for maintenance.

Motorists must drive to the conditions and pay attention to electronic message boards on the motorway. These will show if reduced speed limits, lane closures, or a full closure (depending on wind thresholds) are in place.

If winds are strong and the weather is bad, drivers of high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists should avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

Keeping road users safe and protecting the bridge are a priority. Decisions to lower speeds, close lanes, or close are carefully considered.

NZTA/Waka Kotahi will continue to work closely with Metservice to monitor conditions and ensure decisions are based on up-to-date and accurate information on predicted and current wind speeds.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 