Serious Crash On State Highway 25 Between Thames And Coromandel - Waikato

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 25, between Thames and Coromandel.

The crash, between Te Puru Creek Road and Valder Place, was reported to Police just before 9am.

Several people are reported to be injured. An update on injuries will be provided when it is available.

Motorists travelling between Thames and Coromandel are asked to delay travel or take an alternative route where possible, as the road is expected to be closed for some time.

