Fatal Crash, SH25, Coromandel

One person has died in a crash on State Highway 25 between Thames and Coromandel this morning.

The crash, involving two cars, was reported to Police just before 9am.

Four people have sustained minor injuries.

The road is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Motorists planning to travel between Thames and Coromandel are advised to delay travel or take an alternative route where possible.

