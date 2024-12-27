SH 18 Near Constellation Drive On-ramp Blocked

Canadian Geese on SH 18 (Photo/Supplied)

Motorists travelling on State Highway 18, near the Constellation Drive on-ramp, are asked to drive with caution.

Police have been made aware of a significant number of Canadian Geese on the road.

Officers have been deployed to try and clear the road, but for now, motorists should drive with caution in the area.

