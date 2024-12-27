SH 18 Near Constellation Drive On-ramp Blocked

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search
Canadian
Geese on SH 18
(Photo/Supplied)
Motorists
travelling on State Highway 18, near the Constellation Drive
on-ramp, are asked to drive with caution.
Police have
been made aware of a significant number of Canadian Geese on
the road.
Officers have been deployed to try and clear
the road, but for now, motorists should drive with caution
in the
area.
© Scoop Media
Remember those silent movies where the heroine is tied to the railway tracks or going over the waterfall in a barrel? Finance Minister Nicola Willis seems intent on portraying herself as that damsel in distress. According to Willis, this country’s current economic problems have all been caused by the spending schemes cooked up by the dastardly and long-departed Grant Robertson, in cahoots with Treasury. So don’t blame her for the current state of the New Zealand economy. We appear to be paying her over $300,000 a year to wring her hands and blame everyone else for the country’s plight.
With strong winds forecast for the city, Auckland drivers are urged to take extra care on the Auckland Harbour Bridge Friday, 27 December. To ensure safety, speed limits on the bridge may be reduced, and lanes on the bridge could close if wind gusts reach threshold levels.
QLDC’s Solid Waste Officer, Cathy Patoine says that overall, residents in the district do the right thing when it comes to recycling and disposing of items responsibly. However, occasionally items are incorrectly disposed which raise a few eyebrows. This poses serious health and safety risks to staff, including collection vehicle drivers and staff at the transfer stations, landfill & at the MRF.
“This time of year can be stressful and result in poor decision-making on our roads. Whether you are travelling to see loved ones, embarking on a road trip with friends, or exploring all that New Zealand has to offer, please take care and drive responsibly,” says Hon Simeon Brown, Minister of Transport.
Northland MP Grant McCallum, who has worked tirelessly to champion this fund after the June 2024 tower collapse, says the facility is a game-changer for the region. This world-class facility will bring cutting-edge technology to Northland, replicating real-life clinical environments and medical scenarios.
“We urge the Health Select Committee to extend the date for submissions,” concluded ICBC spokesperson and Co-Chair, Rev David Bush. “There is too much at stake to leave the outcome of this review only in the hands of politicians or those with vested interests.”
Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Fischer from the Central Asset Recovery Unit said this investigation shows the reach of the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act, and how closely Police are working with other government organisations to disrupt the flow of illicit funds.