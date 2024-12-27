Three Alleged Shoplifters To Appear In Court, Albany

Three men are before the courts following a shoplifting incident in Albany.

At around 1.50pm on Thursday 26 December, Police were called to a store on Greville Road after two people had taken a number of items without paying.

The pair left the area in a vehicle driven by a third person heading northbound towards East Coast Road.

A short time later the vehicle was seen by Police parked on Greville Road.

As Police took the three men into custody, an officer sighted what was believed to be the stolen merchandise from the store and searched the vehicle.

Upon the search, police located and seized around $2700 worth of clothing, perfumes, food products, and toys. All of these items have been returned to their respective stores.

Enquiries are ongoing into the matter and further charges have not been ruled out at this time.

A 33-year-old man is due to appear in North Shore District Court today, charged with shoplifting.

A 31-year-old man is due to appear in North Shore District Court today, charged with aggravated assault and two counts of shoplifting.

And a 34-year-old man is due to appear in North Shore District Court on Monday 6 January, charged with shoplifting.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

