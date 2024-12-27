Avoid Gisborne Hill Road Lookout, Hawke's Bay - Eastern - Eastern
Friday, 27 December 2024, 2:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are advising motorists to avoid the Wharerata Road
area due to high winds.
The road is impassable due to
trees down in many places.
Police urge motorists to
avoid the area if possible and only travel in this area if
it’s essential to do
so.
