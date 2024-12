SH25 Thames-Coromandel Now Open But Delays Very Likely

Road open following serious crash, State Highway 25, Thames-Coromandel

SH25, between Thames and Coromandel, has now reopened after this morning's fatal crash.

Police thank motorists for their patience travelling on both SH25a and SH25 as there may be lengthy delays clearing the backlog of traffic.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

