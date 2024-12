Serious Crash, Kawhia - Waikato

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Kawhia Road, Hauturu, Otorohanga about 2.20pm today.

Initial reports indicate there have been serious injuries.

The road is currently blocked and traffic management is in place.

The diversions are at Harbour Road east side and Te Rauamoa Road, west bound.

Motorists are asked to please avoid the area, and expect delays.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media