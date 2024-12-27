Quiet Christmas Day For Surf Lifeguards At Patrolled Beaches

Christmas Day saw a quieter-than-usual workload for surf lifeguards nationwide, with just a single rescue performed. However, Boxing Day brought significantly more activity, with 10 rescues recorded across the country.

At Long Bay, strong offshore winds pushed several people using stand-up paddle boards, kayaks, and boogie boards out to sea, resulting in four of the 10 rescues. Surf lifeguards (PLS) were also kept busy with a range of first aid incidents, including assisting a boy knocked unconscious while skateboarding at Raglan, a surfer with an ankle injury at Whangamatā, and attending to a dislocated shoulder.

A shark sighting near the flagged area temporarily closed Waihi Beach, while Whakatāne’s Search & Rescue squad was tasked by Police to assist in a water-based search for a man missing in a family harm-related incident.

In Nelson, what could have been a dramatic helicopter rescue was avoided when a surfer trapped in a cave at Cape Farewell was able to escape with the help of a member of the public.

During what are traditionally some of the busiest days of the year, Andy Kent, SLSNZ General Manager – Lifesaving, commends the dedication and versatility of surf lifeguards. “The actions performed by our surf lifeguards show the breadth of their training and expertise, from rescues and first aid to search and rescue operations,” he says.

SLSNZ would like to acknowledge the efforts of the Whakatāne surf lifeguards involved in the ongoing search for the missing man, noting that they would be offered support as needed.

SLSNZ would also like to acknowledge the water-related drownings that occurred on Christmas Day and extends its heartfelt condolences to the whānau and friends of the victim.

Remember if you are heading to the beach, check www.safeswim.org.nz to find a lifeguarded beach, and always swim between the red and yellow flags, which show the safest place to swim.

Weekend Patrol Statistics:

Aggregated patrol statistics (national):

Xmas Day Boxing Day Aggregated No. of rescues performed 1 10 11 No. of people assisted 13 8 21 No. of major first aids 1 2 3 No. of minor first aids 18 5 23 No. of searches 4 1 5 No. of preventatives 1067 740 1807 No. of people involved 21140 10060 31200 No. of peak head count 5186 1256 6442 No. of hours worked 2449 2037 4486

Northern Region:

Christmas Day: Surf lifeguards at Ōrewa were advised of a missing child last seen on the beach. Police arrived and the child was located safe and well shortly after.

Boxing Day: Surf lifeguards at Long Bay performed four rescues and assisted 11 people who had drifted out to sea on stand-up paddle boards, kayaks and boogie boards in the offshore wind. Further north at Ōmāha, surf lifeguards assisted two jet skis in difficulty (with four people aboard) in getting back to the Ōmāha boat ramp. At Raglan, surf lifeguards provided first aid assistance to a boy with a head injury who had fallen off his skateboard.

Christmas Day Boxing Day No. of people rescued 1 9 No. of people assisted 3 6 No. of major first aids 0 1 No. of minor first aids 5 2 No. of searches 4 0 No. of preventatives 536 444 No. of people involved 4585 2791 Peak Head Count + Location + Time 3650 530 Total Hours Worked 796 793

Eastern Region:

Christmas Day: Surf lifeguards at Hot Water Beach in the Coromandel provided first aid to a surfer who had dislocated their shoulder.

Boxing Day: Surf lifeguards at Whangamatā provided first aid to a surfer who had injured his ankle. Lifeguards administered pain relief and cared for the patient, until ambulance officers arrived. At Hot Water Beach, surf lifeguards rescued of a swimmer in trouble. In the southern Bay of Plenty, the Whakatāne Search & Rescue squad was tasked by Police to participate in a water-based search for a man missing in a family harm-related incident. They searched from the harbour entrance to the wharf from 11:45am until 3:15pm.

Christmas Day Boxing Day No. of people rescued 0 1 No. of people assisted 10 0 No. of major first aids 1 1 No. of minor first aids 4 2 No. of searches 0 1 No. of preventatives 196 192 No. of people involved 12900 6383 Peak Head Count + Location + Time 580 520 Total Hours Worked 743 728

Central Region:

Christmas Day: Nothing of note.

Boxing Day: Surf lifeguards from New Plymouth Old Boys' Surf Life Saving Club assisted two surfers back to shore at Ōakura beach.

Christmas Day Boxing Day No. of people rescued 0 0 No. of people assisted 0 2 No. of major first aids 0 0 No. of minor first aids 5 1 No. of searches 0 0 No. of preventatives 114 104 No. of people involved 2003 886 Peak Head Count + Location + Time 816 206 Total Hours Worked 482 516

Southern Region:

Christmas Day: Nothing of note.

Boxing Day: The Nelson Search & Rescue squad was placed on standby for a possible helicopter deployment to Cape Farewell for a surfer who had been trapped in a cave. They were stood down before launching after a member of the public helped the surfer exit the cave.

Christmas Day Boxing Day No. of people rescued 0 0 No. of people assisted 0 0 No. of major first aids 0 0 No. of minor first aids 4 2 No. of searches 0 0 No. of preventatives 221 133 No. of people involved 1652 886 Peak Head Count + Location + Time 140 195 Total Hours Worked 428 458

Key Safety Messages: 2024/25 season

1. Know How To Float - Me Mōhio koe me Pēhea te Mānu

If you don’t know how to float, don’t go into the water.

Just being able to float when you are in the water can increase your chance of survival. Floating allows you to calm yourself and keep your airways out of the water. It is also the first thing to do if you get caught in a rip.

If you don’t know how to float well, practice or get some lessons in a pool before you head to the beach - being able to float is a key skill when learning to swim. Anyone can learn to float but some people may take a little longer to learn.

2. Find The Safest Place To Swim - Kimihia te Wāhi Haumaru Rawa Ki Te Kaukau

Remember if you are heading to the beach, check www.safeswim.org.nz to find a lifeguarded beach, and always swim between the red and yellow flags, which show the safest place to swim. The surf lifeguards are there to help keep beachgoers safe, by keeping a constant eye on sea as they continuously scan for hazards or people in difficulty, keeping on top of weather forecasts and understanding the swell and tide conditions too.

3. If In Doubt, Stay Out - Mehemea e Rangirua Ana, Me Noho Ki Waho

Waves can be bigger than they look, dangerous rip currents are hard to spot and weather conditions can be unpredictable. If you feel uncomfortable about getting into the water, stay out. It’s better to be safe than sorry. Too many people get into trouble in the water because they overestimate their abilities and underestimate the conditions.

4. Take Care of Others - Tiakina te Tangata

Always keep children within arm’s reach in or near the water. Waves can move quickly and unexpectedly and can knock kids off their feet and sweep them away. Everyone has different levels of ability, so watch out for your mates too.

5. Know How to Get Help - Me Mōhio koe me Pēhea te Kimi Āwhina

If someone in the water is in trouble and surf lifeguards are on patrol, let them know. If you can’t see any surf lifeguards, call 111 and ask for police. Police have a direct line to surf lifeguards and others who can help.

If you’re in the water and in trouble yourself, signal for help.

Glossary of terms:

Rescue: Where a person requires immediate help to return to shore (or place of safety) and who without intervention would have suffered distress, injury or drowning. They are unable to remove themselves from the situation by themselves.

Assist: Where a person requires assistance to return to shore but would most likely be able to get themselves out of danger and where there is no immediate threat to life.

Minor first aid: Any incident where a patient is administered some form of minor medical treatment – minor cut, bluebottle sting, minor strain or sprains.

Major first aid: Any incident where a patient needs a higher level of medical intervention and results in the requirement for further medical treatment or is handed to another agency (ambulance or medical professional).

Search: Any organised search for a missing person or group either at sea or on land. This includes body recovery.

Preventative action: Where a surf lifeguard identifies a potentially dangerous situation and takes precautionary action to prevent the situation from developing into or contributing into a real emergency, for example:

Shifting the flagged area during the day due to a change in conditions.

Preventing swimmers from entering a rip or hole.

Removing or isolating broken glass or other hazards from the beach.

Checking on swimmers who may appear to be in difficulty.

Clearing the beach of swimmers due to a suspected shark sighting.

Shifting board and ski riders out of the flagged area.

