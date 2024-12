Serious Crash, Pakuranga - Counties Manukau

A serious crash in Pakuranga between a car and a motorcyclist has blocked a main road.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Pakuranga Road and Stanniland Street shortly after 8:50am today.

The motorcyclist is said to have critical injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending, and motorists are asked to avoid using Pakuranga Road if possible. There are diversions in place.

