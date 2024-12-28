Help Sought Identifying Man Found Deceased In Wellington

Police working to identify a man located deceased on Wellington’s south coast yesterday morning are seeking help from the public.

At around 10:40am on 27 December, Police were alerted to the body of a man in the rockpools at Breaker Bay.

The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to identify the man and determine what occurred.

The man is described as Caucasian, aged approximately in his 60s, and is of average height and build, clean-shaven, with short grey-white hair.

He was wearing blue jeans, black socks, brown walking shoes, a blue t-shirt under a black long-sleeve button-up shirt, and had a grey Kathmandu light jacket with green trim.

If you have any information that may assist Police in identifying this man, or what happened to him, please contact Police by updating us online now [1] or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241227/7181.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

