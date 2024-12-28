Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Appeal For Information Following Serious Incident, Pipiwai

Saturday, 28 December 2024, 1:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer, Area Investigations Manager - Whangarei:

Police investigating an incident in the Pipiwai area on Christmas Eve are wanting to speak with two women who we believe may have witnessed part of what happened.

At around 3.25pm on 24 December, a man reported he had been forced into a vehicle by a group of unknown people on Pipiwai Road.

A while later, after the people let him go, he was reportedly attempting to cross a single-lane bridge at Pipiwai where those involved in the earlier incident have blocked the road preventing him crossing.

Another vehicle with two women inside approached the bridge and was allowed through, and the man briefly spoke with the women before they continued on.

Police would like to speak with these women as we believe they may have important information about what happened.

If you are one of these two women, or have information that may assist in our investigation, please contact Police.

Please update us online now or call 105, referencing file number: 241225/0594.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

