Pakuranga Road To Reopen - Counties Manukau
Saturday, 28 December 2024, 1:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Pakuranga Road is expected to reopen shortly following
the crash this morning between a car and a
motorcyclist.
The motorcyclist remains in hospital in
critical condition undergoing surgery.
The
circumstances of the crash will be
investigated.
