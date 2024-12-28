Serious Vehicle Crash Main Road Murupara
Saturday, 28 December 2024, 1:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Main Road Murupara is closed between Pine Drive and
Kowhai Avenue, while Police and emergency services attend
the scene of a motorcycle crash.
The rider is said to
have critical injuries and The Serious Crash Unit is
attending.
Motorists and pedestrians are asked to
avoid the area, while diversions are in
place.
