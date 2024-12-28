Serious crash: State Highway 2, Waikino - Hauraki
Saturday, 28 December 2024, 7:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
State Highway 2 at Waikino, near Victoria Battery
Reserve.
Police were alerted to the single vehicle
crash about 5pm.
The driver of the vehicle has serious
injuries.
The road will be closed for some
time.
Diversions are in place, but motorist should
expect
delays.
