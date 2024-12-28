Serious crash: State Highway 2, Waikino - Hauraki

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 2 at Waikino, near Victoria Battery Reserve.

Police were alerted to the single vehicle crash about 5pm.

The driver of the vehicle has serious injuries.

The road will be closed for some time.

Diversions are in place, but motorist should expect delays.

