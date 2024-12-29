Te Anau Revellers Reminded Of Alcohol Ban

Senior Sergeant Peter Graham, Area Response Manager Western Southland:

Te Anau Police would like to remind the public of the 24/7 alcohol ban during the Christmas and New Year holiday period.

With Fiordland Rotary Club’s New Year’s Eve event at Lions Park, Police are anticipating an influx of people in the area, and are working alongside the event’s organisers and Southland District Council to ensure everyone is enjoying themselves and staying safe.

Our message to those enjoying the community event and celebrating the new year, is to look after yourself and your mates. If you and your friends have been drinking, arrange for a sober driver, arrange another way home, or stay the night.

There is a 24/7 alcohol ban in place around the Town Centre area, and anyone breaching the alcohol ban will be liable for a fine. If you’re driving, expect to be breath-tested: slow down, keep your phone down, buckle up, and drive sober.

We want to see everyone in the community enjoying themselves and we will have a zero-tolerance approach to violence or disorderly behaviour. If you feel unsafe or see illegal activity, please call 111 immediately, or call 105 for a non-emergency.

Police urge you not to attempt to take matters into your own hands or confront individuals yourselves – instead, stay in a safe location, gather as much information as you safely can, and contact Police.

You can also report information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

