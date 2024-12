Serious Crash At Mangaweka, SH1 - Central

Emergency services are responding to a serious two-vehicle crash that has blocked State Highway 1 north of Mangaweka.

Police were alerted to the crash about 12.42pm.

There are multiple serious injuries in both vehicles.

State Highway 1 will be closed to southbound and northbound traffic.

Diversions are being put in place via SH4, but motorist should expect delays.

