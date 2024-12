Fatal crash, SH 1, Mangaweka

Two people have died following a serious crash today near Mangaweka.

Three other people have injuries ranging from critical to serious and have been taken to hospital.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash at around 12.42pm.

The Serious Crash Unit are in attendance and a scene examination is underway.

Diversions will remain in place as the road is expected to be closed for some time.

