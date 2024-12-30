Delays At Milton, South Of Dunedin From Monday, 6 January

Union St, Milton, part of SH1 (Photo/Supplied)

People driving through or into Milton, in South Otago, will face detours from Monday, 6 January, 2025. NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) crews are repaving the highway, part of SH1, requiring traffic management and some detours off Union St for around a month.

NZTA crews will be setting up from 6 am Monday, 6 January. Traffic management will be in place for around four weeks. All going well, the fresh road surface could be completed by early February.

Given many people are returning to work in the week of 6 January, people should build in extra time if they are making the trip to or from Dunedin via Milton over January and early February.

“Crews will be working shifts around the clock on this project, 24/7, given the importance of Union St to Milton,” says Nicole Felts, Journey Manager for NZTA in Otago. “Detours will be clearly marked, with temporary traffic signals used some nights towards the last half of the project,” she says.

Businesses remain open throughout this work so anything people can do to stop and support them, will be appreciated. Park on a detour street and take a stroll onto SH1.

Stage 1: Southbound lane closure, detour via Duthie St, Centennial Ave, Spenser St, Abercrombie St, back to SH1.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Stage 2: Northbound lane closure detour via Arthur St, Ajax St, Jura St, back to SH1.

Stage 3: Northbound lane closure detour via Arthur St, Ajax St, Eden St, back to SH1.

Stage 4: South end bridge - Stop/go traffic lights between Ossian St and Lowery St.

Stage 5: Stop/go traffic lights, overnights for around a week.

Photo/Supplied

“People will need to slow down around this site with temporary speed restrictions and side road closures throughout,” says Miss Felts.

As much as possible, the crews will minimise their footprint on nearby residents and businesses, as well as road users, but Miss Felts warns that some level of noise, disruption to traffic and restricted driveway access will be inevitable. Footpaths within the site will be open to use but people need to stay away from any dug-up areas, even if crews are not there.

The sealing work is weather-dependent so if it rains, it will push the project out.

NZTA thanks all road users for taking care while this project is underway, supporting local businesses and slowing down to keep everyone safe on these local roads.

© Scoop Media

