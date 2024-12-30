Public Assists Police In Arrests Following Aggravated Robbery

A vigilant member of the public who alerted Police to suspicious activity in the area has aided Police in taking four people into custody following a nasty aggravated robbery.

At about 9pm last night Police received a report of several masked people entering a commercial premises on Hillsborough Road, Mount Roskill armed with weapons.

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Allan, of Auckland City CIB, says the group allegedly attacked the sole attendant and stole alcohol, cigarettes and money before leaving in a vehicle.

“Just prior to the alleged robbery a member of the public called police to report some suspicious activity by people in two vehicles.

“Responding to this matter, equipped with the information from the member of the public including registration plates, Police were later able to locate two vehicles and apprehend the alleged offenders.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Allan says the victim received minor injuries and support is being provided to them.

“This type of serious violence offending will not be tolerated.

“We would, however, like to praise the conscientious member of the public for reporting the suspicious activity as this information was critical in the swift response to this incident and apprehension of the alleged offenders.

“This is a great example of the community assisting Police, leading to these offenders being held to account.”

Police were also able to recover the weapons and some of the stolen property.

A male and female, both 21, will appear in Auckland District Court today charged with aggravated robbery.

A 16-year-old will reappear in Auckland Youth Court on 9 January charged with aggravated robbery.

As that matter is now before the court Police are limited in providing further comment.

