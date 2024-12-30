Name Release, Fatal Crash, SH35, Hicks Bay
Monday, 30 December 2024, 2:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the woman who died in a single
vehicle crash on SH35 (Te Araroa Road) on Thursday 26
December.
She was Mere Kohao Madeline McCabe, 39, of
Gisborne.
Police extend our sympathies to her family
and friends.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are
ongoing.
