Name Release, Fatal Crash, SH35, Hicks Bay

Police can now name the woman who died in a single vehicle crash on SH35 (Te Araroa Road) on Thursday 26 December.

She was Mere Kohao Madeline McCabe, 39, of Gisborne.

Police extend our sympathies to her family and friends.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

