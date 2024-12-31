New Year Honours List 2025

The New Zealand Order of Merit

The King has been pleased, on the celebration of the New Year, to make the following appointments to The New Zealand Order of Merit:

DNZM

To be Dames Companion of the said Order:

Mrs Julie Clare Chapman, of Auckland. For services to children and the community.

Mrs Nea Ingrid Collins, MNZM, of Gisborne. For services to Māori, business and health governance.

Ms Bogyung Ko (Lydia Ko), MNZM, of Orlando, Florida, United States of America. For services to golf.

KNZM

To be Knights Companion of the said Order:

Mr John Allan Gallagher, CNZM, KStJ, of Hamilton. For services to business, education, philanthropy and the community.

Mr Edward Colin Manson, CNZM, of Auckland. For services to philanthropy, the community and business.

Honorary Professor Peter Robert Skelton, CNZM, of Christchurch. For services to environmental law.

CNZM

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

To be Companions of the said Order:

Mr Graeme Hilton Blick, of Porirua. For services to geodesy.

Mr Ian Douglas Foster, of Hamilton. For services to rugby.

Mrs Esther Frances Fung, ONZM, of Wellington. For services to the Chinese community.

Mr Frederick John Graham, ONZM, of Waiuku. For services to Māori art.

Mr John Bernard Hart, ONZM, of Auckland. For services to sports governance.

Emeritus Professor Jillian Jeanette Hooks, of Auckland. For services to accountancy and education.

Mr Kai-Shek Luey, QSM, of Auckland. For services to the Chinese community.

Professor Helen Linda Pilmore, of Auckland. For services to nephrology and transplantation services.

Ms Suzanne Lena Prentice, OBE, of Invercargill. For services to music and the community.

Mrs Robin Scholes, OBE, of Auckland. For services to the screen industry.

Dr Harjinder Singh, of Palmerston North. For services to food science.

Mr Alan Richard Baillie Smythe, of Auckland. For services to the community and philanthropy.

Emeritus Professor William Murray Thomson, of Dunedin. For services to oral health.

Mrs Kennie Tsui, of Wellington. For services to the environment and governance.

Dr Keith Sharman Turner, of Tauranga. For services to the electricity industry.

ONZM

To be Officers of the said Order:

Mrs Denise Katherine Astill, of Auckland. For services to the prevention of foetal anticonvulsant syndromes.

Mr Carlos Edward James Bagrie, of Queenstown. For services to the food and rural industries.

Major General John Raymond Boswell, DSD, (Rtd.), of Wellington. For services to the New Zealand Defence Force.

Mr Robert James William Campbell, of Invercargill. For services to farming and governance.

Mrs Marguerite Diane Christophers, of Pegasus. For services to Para sports.

Dr Peter John Cleave, of Palmerston North. For services to Māori language education.

Professor Trisia Angela Farrelly, of Palmerston North. For services to ecology.

Dr Catherine Mary Ferguson, of Wellington. For services to otolaryngology.

Ms Heke-Turoa Ropine Huata, of Havelock North. For services to Māori and education.

Mr Albert Puhirake Ihaka, of Tauranga. For services to Māori and governance.

Mr Sudesh Kumar Jhunjhnuwala, of Auckland. For services to the hospitality industry and philanthropy.

Mrs Prudence Elizabeth Lamerton, of Havelock North. For services to nuclear medicine.

Ms Nadia Rui-Chi Lim, of Queenstown. For services to the food industry.

Professor Cyril Wayne McIlwraith, of Loveland, Colorado, United States of America. For services to veterinary medicine and the equine industry.

Mr Matthew Christian Metcalfe, of Auckland. For services to the film industry .

Mrs Lee Wei-Hahn Murray, of Tauranga. For services to literature, particularly speculative literature.

Mr Oliver Michael Newland, of Auckland. For services to real estate and the community.

Mrs Christine Rewa Panapa, MNZM, of Auckland. For services to Māori.

Dr Te Taku Parai, of Porirua. For services to Māori, governance and the community.

Rear Admiral David Colin Proctor, RNZN (Rtd.), of Kingston, Australia. For services to the New Zealand Defence Force.

Dr Te Tuhi Robust, of Kawakawa. For services to Māori and education.

Mr Anthony John Shaw, of Wanaka. For services to people with intellectual disabilities and the community.

Dr Margot Alison Skinner, of Dunedin. For services to physiotherapy.

Mr Mervyn John Solly, of Collingwood. For services to the transport industry and business.

Mrs Debra Mary Delores Sorensen, of Auckland. For services to Pacific health.

Ms Kate Elizabeth Sylvester, of Auckland. For services to the fashion industry.

Mr Iain Clark Taylor, of Auckland. For services to education.

Emeritus Professor Murray William Tilyard, of Mosgiel. For services to health.

Mr Samuel Laurence Whitelock, of Napier. For services to rugby and the community.

Dr Bryce Derek Wilkinson, of Wellington. For services to economics.

MNZM

To be Members of the said Order:

Mr Peter Wallace Allen, of Palmerston North. For services to disabled people.

Mr Dale Cameron Bailey, of Auckland. For services to education.

Mrs Paula Val Baker, of Hamilton. For services to health governance and the community.

Mrs Judith Anne Bell, of Christchurch. For services to music education.

Mr Richard Marshall Lovelace Bull, of Mangawhai. For services to conservation and the community.

Mr Paul Francis Burns, of Prebbleton. For services to Search and Rescue and Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Mr Michael John Dyer Camm, of Whangārei. For services to wildlife conservation.

Ms Susan Jayne Clement, of Wellington. For services to education.

Mr Ross Anthony Cocker, JP, of Westport. For services to Search and Rescue and the community.

Dr Karen Ann Colgan, of Auckland. For services to wildlife conservation and education.

Mrs Linda Ann Cooper, JP, of Auckland. For services to the community.

Professor Maria Carmela (Carmen) Dalli, of Wellington. For services to education.

Mrs Priyani Therese de Silva-Currie, of Richmond. For services to multicultural communities, netball and civil engineering.

Dr Makarena Diana Dudley, of Awanui. For services to people with dementia, particularly Māori.

Mr Ross James Craufurd Dunlop, JP, of Hawera. For services to local government.

Mr Iosefo Fa'afiu, of Auckland. For services to mental health, youth and the Pacific community.

Mrs Anne Maria Fitisemanu, of Auckland. For services to business.

Mr Julian Richmond Fitter, of Katikati. For services to conservation.

Ms Bronwyn Joy Groot, of Waiuku. For services to fraud prevention awareness.

Mr Noel Graham Harris, of Mount Maunganui. For services to the thoroughbred racing industry.

Professor Rawinia Ruth Higgins, of Wellington. For services to Māori language, education and governance.

Mr David Warwick Hodder, of Christchurch. For services to outdoor recreation and conservation.

Dr Ingrid Louise Maria Huygens, of Hamilton. For services to education and Māori.

Mr Leonard George Frederick Irvine, of Hamilton. For services to woodcraft and education.

Ms Marian Elizabeth Johnson, of Christchurch. For services to technology and business.

Ms Shelley Aroha Katae, of Auckland. For services to Māori and Pacific communities.

Mr David John Kent, of Kirwee. For services to the deaf and hard of hearing community.

Mr Dinesh Kumar Khadka, JP, of Auckland. For services to the Nepalese community.

Ms Tania Phillippa Kingi, of Auckland. For services to Māori and people with disabilities.

Dr Malcolm Erskine Legget, of Auckland. For services to cardiology.

Deceased. His Majesty’s approval of this award took effect on 31 October 2024, prior to the date of death.

Ms Nicola Maree Ataria MacDonald, of Auckland. For services to the environment.

Ms Deborah Claire Mackenzie, of Auckland. For services to victims of domestic violence.

Dr Cedric Paul Malpass, of Taumarunui. For services to health.

Mr Lachlan John Marshall, of Christchurch. For services to water polo.

Ms Adele Marie Mason, of Wellington. For services to New Zealand-Asia relations.

Mr Duncan Paul Matthews, of Auckland. For services to rainbow communities.

Dr John Leslie McKoy, of Porirua. For services to fisheries science and environment management.

Mr Ross John McQueen, of Rangiora. For services to the community.

Emeritus Professor Asad Mohsin, of Hamilton. For services to the Muslim community and education.

Ms Janice Molloy, of Waikanae. For services to wildlife conservation.

Ms Sheryll Ann Ofner, of Auckland. For services to education.

Professor Louise Claire Parr-Brownlie, of Mosgiel. For services to neuroscience.

Mr Daniel Oshana Pato, of Auckland. For services to the hairdressing industry.

Mrs Kirsten Pauline Eddy Patterson, of Lower Hutt. For services to governance and women.

Mr John Kenneth Peters, of Levin. For services to governance and palliative care.

Mr Ian Martyn Pickard, of Papamoa. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Mrs Billie-Jean Potaka Ayton, of Gisborne. For services to education and Māori.

Ms Tania Mateohorere-Carole Pouwhare, of Auckland. For services to Māori and Pacific communities, and the environment.

Miss Sarah Jane McDonald Rae, of Invercargill. For services to choral music.

Mr Ian Dugald Reid, of Napier. For services to musical theatre.

Mr Alan Kenneth Richards, of Porirua. For services to the New Zealand Police and education.

Mrs Norefjell Jacquiline Marama Tanga Royal, JP, of Auckland. For services to Māori and governance.

Mrs Hilary Dawn Sangster, of Ranfurly. For services to governance.

Dr Rachel Simon-Kumar, of Auckland. For services to women’s studies, health research and to ethnic communities.

Mr Roy Martin Sloan, of Winton. For services to conservation and game hunting.

Dr Hilary Anne Smith, of Palmerston North. For services to linguistics and the community.

Dr Helen Julia Snell, of Palmerston North. For services to nursing and diabetes care.

Mrs Sharon Carol Stevens-Cottle, of Masterton. For services to dance and theatre.

Mr Michael Leslie Burton Styles, of Paraparaumu. For services to people with dyslexia and education.

Associate Professor Linda Naumai Te Aho, of Hamilton. For services to Māori and legal education.

Mr Gary Raymond Trail, of Whangārei. For services to martial arts, particularly Jiu Jitsu.

Mr Keith Winton Trembath, of Paeroa. For services to the community, agriculture and education.

Ms Kateryna Turska, of Auckland. For services to the Ukrainian community.

Ms Anita Gay Varga, of Matamata. For services to women and the construction industry.

Mrs Melissa Amy Vining, of Winton. For services to charitable fundraising and the community.

Mrs Belinda Henderson Walker, of Taupō. For services to the community.

Honorary

The King has been pleased, on the celebration of the New Year, to make the following Honorary appointments to The New Zealand Order of Merit:

CNZM

To be an Honorary Companion of the said Order:

Ms Laurie Ann Hilsgen, of Auckland. For services to family carers.

ONZM

To be an Honorary Officer of the said Order:

Ms Clara Elisabeth Hutchinson-de Ranitz, of Hamilton. For services to midwifery.

Dated at Wellington this 31st day of December 2024.

RACHEL HAYWARD, Secretary and Registrar, The New Zealand Order of Merit.

The King's Service Order

The King has been pleased, on the celebration of the New Year, to make the following appointments to The King's Service Order:

KSO

To be Companions of the said Order:

Mr Rūpene Paul Amato, of Wairoa. For services to survivors of abuse in care.

Mrs Jocelyn Anne Armstrong, of Auckland. For services to interfaith communities.

Mr Barry Joseph de Geest, of Auckland. For services to disabled people.

Mr James William Goodwin, of Christchurch. For services to survivors of abuse in care.

Associate Professor Tristram Richard Ingham, ONZM, of Wellington. For services to survivors of abuse in care.

Ms Leoni Frances McInroe, of Auckland. For services to survivors of abuse in care.

Mx Paora Crawford Moyle, of Thames. For services to survivors of abuse in care.

Ms Moeapulu Frances Eileen Tagaloa, of Auckland. For services to survivors of abuse in care.

Mr Keith Vernon Wiffin, of Wellington. For services to survivors of abuse in care.

Mr Gary Michael Williams, MNZM, of Christchurch. For services to survivors of abuse in care.

Mr Paul Andrew Zentveld, of Auckland. For services to survivors of abuse in care.

The King's Service Medal

The King has been pleased, on the celebration of the New Year, to make the following awards of The King's Service Medal:

KSM

Mr Alister David Argyle, of Ashburton. For services to the community.

Mrs Victoria Elizabeth Barnard, of Whakatāne. For services to the RNZSPCA.

Mrs Cynthia Jane Brooks, of Renwick. For services to local government and historical research.

Mr Michael Russell Buick, of Invercargill. For services to the performing arts, particularly musical theatre.

Mr Colin Terence Campbell, of Taupō. For services to horse racing and governance.

Mr Ian (Harry) Peter Carter, of Whangārei. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community.

Sergeant Leslie Edward Clarke, of Taihape. For services to the New Zealand Police and the community.

Ms Kathleen Patricia Coster, of Christchurch. For services to survivors of abuse in care.

Mr Shannel Peter Courtney, of Tākaka. For services to conservation and choral music.

Mrs Sandra Lois May Curd, JP, of Ashburton. For services to the community.

Mrs Sally Elizabeth Davies, of Te Awamutu. For services to hockey and nursing.

Miss Vaine Puapii Elia, of Auckland. For services to the Cook Islands community.

Ms Rouruina Emile-Brown, of Auckland. For services to the Cook Islands community.

Mrs Patricia Mary Anne Eyles, JP, of Napier. For services to the community.

Mr Hans-Josef Erwin Freller, of Rolleston. For services to survivors of abuse in care.

Ms Neta Bernadette Gilbert (Neta Kerepeti), of Whangārei. For services to survivors of abuse in care.

Reverend Marie Eleanor Gilpin, of Papamoa. For services to the community.

Mr Thomas Michael Gray, of Greytown. For services to local government and the community.

Mr Bryan Robert Guy, of Feilding. For services to the community.

Mr Peter Colin Hensman, of Havelock North. For services to cricket and the community.

Mr Toni Lee James Jarvis, of Invercargill. For services to survivors of abuse in care.

Mr Jeremy Wiremu Alexander Johnson, of Auckland. For services to the Anglican Church and the LGBTQI+ community.

Mr Hans Allen Key, of Auckland. For services to health and safety and Pacific communities.

Senior Constable Paul Hendrick Lampe, of New Plymouth. For services to youth.

Mr Michael Joseph Ledingham, of Te Puke. For services to survivors of abuse in care.

Mr Peter Fala Aperila Leilua, of Auckland. For services to the community, particularly youth and Pacific peoples.

Mrs Tiliilagi Leilua, of Auckland. For services to the community, particularly youth and Pacific peoples.

Miss Valerie Joan Lissette, of Hamilton. For services to dance.

Mrs Moira Catherine Lockington, of Reefton. For services to the community.

Ms Pamela Anne Logan, of Blenheim. For services to theatre.

Mrs Patricia Annette Macaulay, of Mosgiel. For services to the community.

Ms Carolyn Mayes, of Auckland. For services to conservation.

Mr Ronald James Moles, of Matamata. For services to education and the community.

Ms Fiona Mary Murdoch, of Hamilton. For services to dance.

Mrs Delza Reay Neben, of Auckland. For services to print media and the community.

Mr John William Oliver, of Ōtāne. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community.

Mrs Jyoti Parashar, JP, of Auckland. For services to the community.

Mr Graeme Victor Pearce, of Thames. For services to heritage preservation and the community.

Mrs Marie Teresa Pearce, of Inglewood. For services to the community and local government.

Mr Neville Gordon Phillips, of Mataura. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and ice sports.

Mr Peter Herehere Priest, of Whangamatā. For services to Māori and conservation.

Mrs Susan Lyall Priest, of Whangamatā. For services to Māori and conservation.

Mr David John Ramsay, of Alexandra. For services to the community.

Mrs Rangimahora Mokomoko Reddy, of Hamilton. For services to Māori health.

Mr David Malcolm James Richmond, of Dunedin. For services to sport, particularly athletics and cricket.

Mr Eugene Shane Te Awamate Ryder, of Wellington. For services to survivors of abuse in care.

Mrs Barbara Anne Simpson, of Queenstown. For services to conservation and the community.

Mrs Anne Acton Sinclair, of Auckland. For services to the community.

Mr Darryl William Smith, of Rangiora. For services to survivors of abuse in care.

Mr Richard Antony Dougal Steele, JP, of Ōwhango. For services to the rural community.

Mr Peter David Swain, of Invercargill. For services to the community.

Miss Teremoana Terepai, of Auckland. For services to the Pacific community and seniors.

Mrs Margaret Ann Vickers, of New Plymouth. For services to the community.

Mr Grahame Roy Perry Webber, of Cambridge. For services to local government and farming governance.

Ms Phyllis Rosemary Weir, of Auckland. For services to cricket and horticulture.

Mr Craig John Wells, of Whangārei. For services to business and the community.

Mrs Jennifer Gai Wotten, of Te Puke. For services to the community and squash.

Dated at Wellington this 31st day of December 2024.

RACHEL HAYWARD, Secretary and Registrar, The King's Service Order.

The New Zealand Antarctic Medal

The King has been pleased, on the celebration of the New Year, to make the following awards of The New Zealand Antarctic Medal:

NZAM

Mr Alastair Robin Fastier, of Glenorchy. For services to Antarctic heritage conservation.

Mr Colin Chalmers Monteath, QSM, of Christchurch. For services to Antarctic field support, archival preservation, literature and photography.

Dated at Wellington this 31st day of December 2024.

RACHEL HAYWARD, Clerk of the Executive Council.

The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration

The King has been pleased, on the celebration of the New Year, to make the following award of The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration:

DSD

Squadron Leader Paul Leslie Stockley, of Palmerston North. For services to the New Zealand Defence Force.

Dated at Wellington this 31st day of December 2024.

RACHEL HAYWARD, Clerk of the Executive Council.

© Scoop Media

