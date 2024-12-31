Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
‘Nothing I Have Achieved Has Been An Individual Effort’ – Former Navy Chief And ONZM Recipient

Tuesday, 31 December 2024, 7:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

Former Chief of Navy Rear Admiral (Rtd) David Proctor has been made an Officer of The New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) for his service to the New Zealand Defence Force / Supplied: NZDF

Former head of the Royal New Zealand Navy, Rear Admiral (Rtd) David Proctor admits he is a little uncomfortable with being named an Officer of The New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM).

The ONZM, announced in the New Year Honours list, is for services to the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) during a 37-year career.

Rear Admiral Proctor (Ngāti Koroki Kahukura) was the first Maritime Logistics Officer to be appointed as the Chief of Navy in 2018. As Chief of Navy, he led the Navy for five years, a period that saw two new ships introduced in to service, and included the Whakaari Island eruption, the COVID-19 pandemic and Cyclone Gabrielle responses.

Earlier in his career, he deployed to the Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste and he held numerous senior roles in the NZDF. He stepped down as Chief of Navy earlier this year.

“Nothing I have done through my career has been me alone … everything has been a team effort” he said.

“It’s always been with the support of others, with the encouragement of others and in support of others’ mahi … it certainly doesn’t feel individual.”

Rear Admiral Proctor grew up in the suburb of of Maraenui in Napier.

“I had a great affinity with the ocean as a boy … my dad was a keen diver and fisherman. We always had a boat in the family as far as I remember. I loved swimming, sailing and the beach.”

By the age of 12 he knew he wanted to join the Navy and he enlisted in 1987, at the age of 18.

He had always enjoyed the people side of the Navy and NZDF.

“The people. It’s always been the people and the fun I’ve had.”

“Everything that I have done, be they achievements or not, has been alongside comrades and mates and it’s made the tough times easier. I’ve never felt alone.”

Rear Admiral Proctor said he had some great guides and mentors early on.

“There were some pretty tough taskmasters but they weren’t hypocritical. They held me to account and let me get on and carry on learning. My thanks goes to many of them.

Regarding his 37 years in the Navy he said: “I would do it all again.”

