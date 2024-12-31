Fire And Emergency Honours Recipients Congratulated

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Board Chair Rebecca Keoghan has congratulated five firefighters from Prebbleton, Papamoa, Ōtāne, Whangārei and Mataura who have been recognised in the 2025 New Year’s Honours List released today.

"These honours are a worthy recognition of the many years of dedicated service these five recipients have made to Fire and Emergency and their communities," says Rebecca Keoghan.

The recipients are:

- Paul Francis Burns, Prebbleton - Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) for services to Search and Rescue and Fire and Emergency New Zealand

- Ian Martyn Pickard, Papamoa - Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

- John William Oliver, Ōtāne - King’s Service Medal (KSM) for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

- Ian (Harry) Peter Carter, Whangārei - King’s Service Medal (KSM) for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

- Neville Gordon Phillips, Mataura- King’s Service Medal (KSM) for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and ice sports

"On behalf of everyone at Fire and Emergency and the communities that our recipients have served so diligently, I would like to extend my congratulations." Says Rebecca Keoghan.

Additional information - Paul Burns, Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) for services to Search and Rescue and Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Mr Paul Burns served 40 years with Fire and Emergency New Zealand and was a member of the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Southern Team in Canterbury for 20 years.

Until retirement in 2024, Mr Burns held several positions with Fire and Emergency including as Chief Fire Officer of several brigades across Canterbury, having obtained the rank of Senior Station Officer in 1994. He became the Leader of the Canterbury based Task Force 2 of USAR in 2002, contributing to the response efforts following the 2011 Canterbury earthquakes. As a member of the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) he has mentored USAR teams aiming to achieve their International External Classification (IEC), and has written the IEC-IER handbook used by the WHO accreditation process for medical teams. He was a member of the INSARAG Training Working Group between 2010 and 2024, and represented the 57 USAR teams globally. He was a mentor with the United States Agency for International Deployment, working with the Virginia USAR team who he helped achieve attaining the highest classification. He mentors the Urban Search and Rescue Teams for the Singapore Civil Defence Force and the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service. Mr Burns has previously contributed to the training of staff working at Scott Base in Antarctica, both from New Zealand and the United States.

--

Additional information - Ian Pickard, Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Mr Ian Pickard has served more than 50 years with Fire and Emergency New Zealand as a member of several fire brigades, starting in the Timaru Fire Brigade in 1971.

Mr Pickard became Station Officer in Timaru in 1979. He was the inaugural Chair of the New Zealand Firefighters Welfare Society, an organisation operated by firefighters for the wellbeing of firefighters and their families. As Chair, Board member and Trustee for 30 years, he was instrumental in the purchase of the first of the Society’s holiday homes and establishing the ‘Healthcare99’, a healthcare plan for firefighters and their families. As Chief Fire Officer of the Dunedin Fire District from 1995, he deployed Community Safety Teams to place emphasis on fire prevention, and fire risk reduction, a shift from emergency response. As Assistant Fire Region Commander of Operations of the Southern Fire Region from 1997 to 2004, he led the 71 volunteer brigades and two career Fire Districts in the Southern region. He led the rollout of the Station Management System, a software system which allows for tracking and planning of work across all fire stations. Mr Pickard has volunteered and led teams with the United Nations Disaster Assessment and Coordination team during adverse weather events in numerous countries, including the 2016 Tropical Cyclone in Fiji.

--

Additional information - John Oliver, King’s Service Medal (KSM) for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Mr John Oliver has served more than 50 years with Fire and Emergency New Zealand and has been a member of the Ōtāne Volunteer Fire Brigade since 1972.

Mr Oliver has been the Chief Fire Officer of the Ōtāne Volunteer Fire Brigade for 50 years and has been a driving force behind the brigade-owned water tankers which provide water deliveries. He has helped design and develop three water tankers, donating the first to another brigade. They act as resources for Fire and Emergency to respond to larger incidents in the community and neighbouring districts, if town supply was compromised. In 2019 he introduced a lapel pin to represent firefighters who have passed away, the design consisting of the kawakawa leaf which holds significance as a symbol of death in Māori culture, leaves are shaped in a heart, a symbol for courage and fortitude, and blue koro patterns and red koru symbolising the deep connection between firefighters and their communities. He has driven the development and build of the new Ōtāne tennis courts for the community as a member of the Ōtāne Sports club, and has been a member of the Ōtāne Arts and Crafts Centre. Mr Oliver has created an event hub for Fire and Emergency on annual Waitangi Day celebrations, educating the community on fire safety.

--

Additional information - Ian (Harry) Carter, King’s Service Medal (KSM) for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Mr Harry Carter has served more than 43 years with Fire and Emergency New Zealand and has been a member of the Portland Volunteer Fire Brigade since 1980.

Mr Carter's service across 43 years with Fire and Emergency has seen him hold various positions including Chief Fire Officer of the Portland Fire Brigade, where he mentored and provided advice and training to incoming Chief Fire Officers. He has attended and led training sessions at the Portland Fire Brigade and has facilitated training sessions across Te Tai Tokerau Northland on leadership and formed the Portland Cadet Group for children aged 11 to 16. The group aims to educate children on life skills such as personal care, respect, and fire brigade etiquette. He was a Portland School Board of Trustees member from 1989 to 1998 and continues to have a close supportive relationship with the school. As a long-standing member of the Portland Residents and Ratepayers Association, he has served as Chair and is currently Secretary. Mr Carter facilitates community discussion and feedback to and from groups such as Waka Kotahi and the Whangārei District and Northland Regional Councils.

--

Additional information - Neville Phillips, King’s Service Medal (KSM) for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and ice sports

Mr Neville Phillips has volunteered for more than 50 years with the Gore and Mataura Volunteer Fire Brigades.

Mr Phillips is a Life Member of the Mataura Brigade and held several offices between 1993 and 2020, including Deputy Chief Fire Officer. He has been involved with waterway competitions for 50 years as a competitor, judge and coach. He has chaired the Mataura Brigade’s Centennial Committee. He was President of the Otago Southland Fire Brigade Association from 2000 to 2001 and was previously President of the Northern Southland Sub Association from 1995 to 1996. He was a foundation member of the Gore and Districts Ice Skating Club (now Ice Sports Southland) in 1978 and remains involved as a current member. He spent 18 years on the Committee, with two years as President, and spent six years with the New Zealand Ice Skating Association, including as President from 1995 to 1996. He was delegate to the Otago Southland Ice Skating Sub Association for 10 years and has played and organised ice hockey in Gore. He was involved in the construction of three ice skating rinks in Gore, one of which remains today. Mr Phillips was a councillor on the Mataura Community Board from 2003 to 2013 and has served four terms on the Gore District Council since 2013.

© Scoop Media

