Locals Alert Police To High Risk Driver

Switched-on motorists who called Police to report a vehicle being driven dangerously along the highway in Horowhenua have likely prevented a major crash after Police were able to intervene and arrest the driver.

At about 1.48pm yesterday, Police received five calls from concerned members of the public regarding a vehicle being driven in a dangerous manner north on State Highway 1.

Response Manager Horowhenua, Senior Sergeant Sam Gilpin, says calls described the vehicle passing multiple vehicles on double yellow lines, a near miss head on collision and forcing other vehicles off the road.

“One of our patrol cars managed to get behind the vehicle and signalled for it to stop, however it failed to do so.

“A plan was put in place and spikes were deployed, leading to the vehicle eventually stopping.”

Senior Sergeant Gilpin says the driver then fled on foot, jumping fences and into a paddock where he was eventually taken into custody without further incident.

“This was a great result that undoubtedly saved lives and prevented serious injuries on our roads.

“Our plea to people getting on the roads for the remainder of the holiday period is simple - we want you, and your family and friends to get home alive.”

Senior Sergeant Gilpin says this also serves as a reminder to anyone who sees any suspicious behaviour, including dangerous driving, to call us on 111 immediately.

A 31-year-old man will appear in Levin District Court today charged with failing to stop, reckless driving, escapes from Police custody and refusing an officer’s request to give blood.

His vehicle was also impounded.

