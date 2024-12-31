Protest At Warkworth Rodeo Tomorrow (New Year's Day)

When the Warkworth Rodeo takes place tomorrow on New Year’s Day, animal rights organisation Direct Animal Action will be reinforcing its call for a ban on rodeo.

Apollo Taito, spokesperson for DAA, says the group will gather in protest outside the rodeo and will be encouraging people not to attend the event.

“Rodeo events directly breach New Zealand’s Animal Welfare Act, with animals used at these events subjected to extreme psychological and physical trauma.

“The Government has just banned greyhound racing because too many dogs were getting injured and dying.

“Animals in rodeo suffer the same type of abuse of entertainment, and in addition are provoked and pursued with painful instruments like spurs and ropes.

“Enough is enough. We should have seen these barbaric rodeo events banned a long time ago. There’s no place for rodeo in modern Aotearoa New Zealand,” said Mr Taito.

The protest will happen at 11am, Wednesday 01 January 2025 outside the Warkworth Rodeo, Warkworth Showgrounds.

