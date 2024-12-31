Name Release, Fatality Following Incident At Ōhope Beach
Tuesday, 31 December 2024, 3:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the man who died after
entering the water near Ōhope Beach on 25
December.
He was 41-year-old Hikato Maaka, of
Whakatane.
Police extends our condolences to his
whānau during this difficult time.
The death has been
referred to the
Coroner.
