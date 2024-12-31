Name Release, Fatality Following Incident At Ōhope Beach

Police can now release the name of the man who died after entering the water near Ōhope Beach on 25 December.

He was 41-year-old Hikato Maaka, of Whakatane.

Police extends our condolences to his whānau during this difficult time.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.

