Arrest Made Following Shooting In Hobsonville

Police have arrested a man following a shooting in Hobsonville earlier this month, which left two people seriously injured.

Police were called at about 11.20pm on Sunday 22 December after two people presented at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

Both victims received serious injuries and one remains in hospital.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie, Waitematā CIB, says Police today arrested a 29-year-old man believed to be responsible.

“The man has been charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search and will appear in the Waitākere District Court tomorrow.

“This is a good result, however this investigation remains ongoing and we would still like to hear from anyone who may have any information in relation to this incident.”

Anyone with information which may assist our investigation is asked to contact us online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or via our 105 service.

Please reference file number 241223/2392.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

