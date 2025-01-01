Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Serious Incident, Nelson

Wednesday, 1 January 2025, 8:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Commissioner of Police, Richard Chambers:

Two police officers and one member of the public have been injured in an incident in Nelson in the early hours of this morning.

At approximately 2.10am a vehicle driven by a member of the public struck a Police vehicle at a gathering in the Buxton Square Carpark in Nelson.

Two police officers were critically injured and one member of the public was seriously injured as a result. They have been transported to Nelson Hospital.

The Buxton Square area is cordoned while a scene examination is conducted. The driver of the vehicle has been arrested and will be charged.

Further information will be issued proactively when available.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 