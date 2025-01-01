Serious Incident, Nelson
Commissioner of Police, Richard Chambers:
Two police officers and one member of the public have been injured in an incident in Nelson in the early hours of this morning.
At approximately 2.10am a vehicle driven by a member of the public struck a Police vehicle at a gathering in the Buxton Square Carpark in Nelson.
Two police officers were critically injured and one member of the public was seriously injured as a result. They have been transported to Nelson Hospital.
The Buxton Square area is cordoned while a scene examination is conducted. The driver of the vehicle has been arrested and will be charged.
Further information will be issued proactively when available.