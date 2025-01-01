Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fatal Crash, Ashhurst Road, Bunnythorpe

Wednesday, 1 January 2025, 8:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

One person has died following a serious crash yesterday on Ashhurst Road, near Bunnythorpe.

Four other people have injuries ranging from critical to serious and were transported to hospital.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash at around 2.15pm.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw a dark-coloured Ford Ranger and a Toyota Yaris in the Bunnythorpe area from about 2pm yesterday.

If you have information that could assist, please get in touch through our 105 service, quoting reference number 241231/0311.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 