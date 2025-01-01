Fatal Crash, Ashhurst Road, Bunnythorpe

One person has died following a serious crash yesterday on Ashhurst Road, near Bunnythorpe.

Four other people have injuries ranging from critical to serious and were transported to hospital.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash at around 2.15pm.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw a dark-coloured Ford Ranger and a Toyota Yaris in the Bunnythorpe area from about 2pm yesterday.

If you have information that could assist, please get in touch through our 105 service, quoting reference number 241231/0311.

