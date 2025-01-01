Two Animals Dead At Rodeos Yesterday - Today Protesters At Warkworth Rodeo Say Enough Is Enough

Two animals died at rodeo events yesterday: A bull at Te Anau and a horse at Rerewhakaaitu.

Today as the Warkworth Rodeo takes place, animal rights organisation Direct Animal Action will reinforce its call for a ban, saying enough is enough.

Apollo Taito, spokesperson for DAA, says the group will gather in protest outside the rodeo and will be encouraging people not to attend the event.

“Yesterday, there were more needless animal deaths at rodeo events. We see these deaths happen every rodeo season.

“How is it acceptable for animals to be injured to the extent that they need to be put down just for the sake of “entertainment”?

“Rodeo events directly breach New Zealand’s Animal Welfare Act, with animals used at these events subjected to extreme psychological and physical trauma.

“The Government has just banned greyhound racing because too many dogs were getting injured and dying.

“Animals in rodeo suffer the same type of abuse of entertainment, and in addition are provoked and pursued with painful instruments like spurs and ropes.

“Enough is enough. We should have seen these barbaric rodeo events banned a long time ago. There’s no place for rodeo in modern Aotearoa New Zealand,” said Mr Taito.

The protest will happen today at 11am, Wednesday 01 January 2025 outside the Warkworth Rodeo, Warkworth Showgrounds.

Footage and photographs of today's protest will be available on request.

