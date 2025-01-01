Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Homicide Investigation Launched, Fairfield

Wednesday, 1 January 2025, 9:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A homicide investigation has been launched after an incident at a Hamilton address overnight that has left one person dead and three others seriously injured.

Emergency services were called shortly after midnight to Douglas Crescent, Fairfield, after a report of an assault.

When Police arrived at the property, they found one person deceased and two others seriously injured, who were transported to hospital.

A 34-year-old man was found a short distance from the address with serious injuries and was also transported to hospital, where he remains under Police guard.

A scene examination will take place at the property today.

Police would like to reassure the community that this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the wider public.

The 34-year-old man will face charges in due course in relation to the incident.

