Man Who Escaped Corrections Custody Arrested
Wednesday, 1 January 2025, 11:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The 48-year-old man who escaped Corrections
custody at Waikato Hospital on 23 December has now been
arrested.
He was located early this morning
at an Oparau address and taken into custody without
incident.
He is due to appear in the Hamilton District
Court tomorrow on a charge of escaping
custody.
