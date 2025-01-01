Serious Crash, Old West Coast Road, Darfield
Wednesday, 1 January 2025, 11:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash on Old West
Coast Road, near Pitts Road, Darfield.
Emergency
services responded around 11am.
Two people are
reported to be in a critical condition.
The Serious
Crash Unit has been advised.
Police ask motorists to
take an alternate route, while the road is blocked,
diversions are being put in
place.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more