Police Media Centre Closing Early, Wednesday 1 January
Wednesday, 1 January 2025, 1:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Due to staffing constraints, the Police Media Centre will
close at 7pm tonight, Wednesday 1 January.
Prior to
that time, we will be operating with reduced staff numbers,
and will be prioritising urgent matters and
incidents.
We thank you for your patience and
understanding.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more