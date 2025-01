Fatal Crash, Old West Coast Road, Darfield

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash on Old West Coast Road near Pitt Road, Darfield, Selwyn.

Police responded around 11am, locating two people in critical condition.

One person has subsequently died at the scene and one person remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination.

The road remains closed, however should reopen shortly.

