CCTV Proves Invaluable In Arrest Of Daylight Burglar

A man has been arrested after attempting to break into a rural home in Motu Rimu, this morning, (Wednesday 1 January).

At about 11:50am Police responded to a Motu Rimu Road address after the homeowner reported seeing, through their security cameras, an unknown man on their property attempting to break into the house with tools.

Police swiftly responded along with a Police Dog Unit, however prior to Police arrival the man had fled. He was tracked to bushland north of the property where he was arrested.

The 32-year-old man is due to appear in the Invercargill District Court on a charge of Burglary tomorrow, Thursday 2 January.

CCTV Footage proved invaluable in this case, alerting the homeowner to the man entering their property and allowing them to see the footage in real time.

Police recommend CCTV for any homeowner, but especially those living rurally, not only can it alert you as it is happening, but it is also a crucial tool in identifying offenders and it can provide critical evidence.

- Sergeant Christopher Rigby of Invercargill Police

