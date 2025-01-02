Parents Urged To Keep Track Of Teens After Wanaka Disorder

Otago Lakes Area Police are urging parents to know where their teens are and take responsibility for their welfare, after emergency services responded to a large disorder in Wanaka last night.

Police were called to Dinosaur Park around midnight after a report of about 300 young people gathered there and multiple fights breaking out.

At least three serious assaults were reported, involving young people being knocked unconscious, along with numerous other more minor assaults.

Acting District Commander Inspector Matt Scoles says it was disappointing that many of those present appeared to have been supplied alcohol.

“We know it’s a time of year where lots of people are out celebrating and having a good time.

“But we need parents to make sure their young people are acting responsibly, knowing where they are and what they are doing.

"I’m sure many parents would have been horrified to learn their teens had been putting themselves in danger, consuming excessive amounts of alcohol and engaging in violent altercations.

“It’s extremely dangerous for all involved when we have young people drinking under the legal age and gathering en masse without any supervision.”

Inspector Scoles says many of those involved were from out of town, with families in Wanaka on holiday.

He urges families on holiday to stick together and enjoy time away from home responsibly.

“Please, keep track of your kids, and have a plan with them around how everyone is going to stay safe.

“We don’t want to be knocking on your door at 2am telling you something serious has happened involving your teenager.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

