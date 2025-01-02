Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Update – Homicide Investigation, Fairfield

Thursday, 2 January 2025, 1:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in relation to the violent incident at a Fairfield address yesterday.

The 34-year-old man remains in hospital in a stable condition under Police guard, and will be remanded in custody to reappear before the High Court in Hamilton, Tuesday 4 February.

Police can confirm a baby died, and another child and a woman remain in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

We extend our sympathies to the whānau at this tragic time and will provide ongoing support.

A scene examination is ongoing at the Douglas Crescent property, and Police are speaking with a number of people as they work to build a full picture of what has occurred.

Police know this was a distressing incident and the community is understandably feeling concerned.

We would like to reiterate that this was an isolated event and there is no risk to the wider public.

Police thank the community for their patience and understanding as we continue to undertake our enquiries.

© Scoop Media

