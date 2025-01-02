Silent Vigil Outside Auckland Hospital: Hands Off Kamal Adwan Hospital – Free Dr. Hussam Abu Safiyya

Members of Auckland’s Palestinian community, human rights advocates, and concerned citizens will gather for a silent vigil outside Auckland Hospital to demand an end to the attacks on healthcare facilities in Gaza and the release of detained Palestinian pediatrician, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiyya.

This vigil is a peaceful demonstration of solidarity with the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, which has become a symbol of resilience amid escalating violence. The hospital’s medical staff, including Dr. Abu Safiyya, have been working tirelessly to save lives under unimaginable conditions. Reports indicate that Dr. Abu Safiyya has been unjustly detained, further exacerbating the dire healthcare crisis in Gaza.

The participants call on the international community to:

Protect Healthcare Facilities: Immediate action is needed to uphold international humanitarian law and safeguard medical infrastructure in conflict zones. Free Dr. Hussam Abu Safiyya: Urgent intervention is required to secure the release of Dr. Abu Safiyya, whose work is vital to the health and survival of countless children in Gaza. This silent vigil reflects our shared humanity and the collective demand for justice, freedom, and the sanctity of healthcare.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, 3rd January, 2025

Time: 6 PM

Location: Outside Auckland Hospital, Park Road

