Fatal Crash, Matamata
One person has died following a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle on State Highway 29, Matamata this morning.
Emergency services responded to SH29 near Pond Road around 10:35am.
The cyclist was located in a critical condition and CPR was commenced, however efforts to resuscitate them were unsuccessful and they died at the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit has conducted a scene examination and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
The road has since reopened.