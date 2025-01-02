Fatal Crash, Matamata

One person has died following a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle on State Highway 29, Matamata this morning.

Emergency services responded to SH29 near Pond Road around 10:35am.

The cyclist was located in a critical condition and CPR was commenced, however efforts to resuscitate them were unsuccessful and they died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has conducted a scene examination and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

The road has since reopened.

