Fatal Crash, Havelock North
Friday, 3 January 2025, 8:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in
Havelock North overnight.
Police were called about
10pm to Foster Lane after a report of a car going down a
bank.
One person has been located deceased.
Two
other people have been seriously injured.
The Serious
Crash Unit has examined the scene and enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more