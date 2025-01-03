Fatal Crash, Havelock North

One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Havelock North overnight.

Police were called about 10pm to Foster Lane after a report of a car going down a bank.

One person has been located deceased.

Two other people have been seriously injured.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

