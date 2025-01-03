Great Places To Play In Tauranga This Summer

A new playground on our city centre waterfront, provides a space where people of all ages and abilities can enjoy spending time, connecting with nature and celebrating our city’s rich culture and history (Photo/Supplied)

While many families are taking a well-deserved break, you might be looking for a fun way to spend time in Tauranga. Why not visit some of our great places to play around town?

Council aims to support increased participation by providing easily accessible opportunities for organised and informal play, active recreation, and sport for people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities.

There are more than 100 playgrounds around Tauranga that serve different purposes. Council delivers three types of playgrounds: destination playgrounds, major neighbourhood playgrounds with facilities like basketball courts, and local neighbourhood play spaces.

But Play Advocate Tiffany Williams says play is not just for children at playgrounds.

“Play, or spontaneous self-directed fun, is for children and adults alike and it can happen anywhere. While you’re out and about this summer you might find a beam to balance on, invent a new game using your imagination, or run and hide among trees.

“It’s all about creating a happier and healthier community. Play is a vital part of development for children, but for all ages and abilities, play is a great way to connect with others, have a laugh and stay active – no matter how or where we choose to play.”

It’s no secret we’re spoilt for choice for great places to play, but here are three Tiffany recommends you check out this summer.

1. The waterfront in Tauranga

“There’s something for everyone here, whether you’re wanting to shoot hoops on the basketball half court, practice your manu technique from the pontoon, or enjoy the new exciting playground,” Tiffany says.

The new playground boasts an impressive eight-metre-tall waka tower structure. There are a variety of ways to access the waka tower from the elevated pathway, etched with the Milky Way and Matariki stars, with connecting bridges to rope climbing for those who love a bit more adventure.

There's also a nature play zone for climbing and balancing and a water play zone with troughs and water pumps and more.

“Whether you bus, bike or drive into the city – don’t miss the chance to walk or wheel through our playful streets too. You’ll find interactive elements along Spring Street, sparkling water features, and a new play pod in Red Square,” Tiffany adds.

2. Our beautiful beaches

Beaches offer an awesome opportunity for sensory play, which are activities that stimulate our senses.

“Think about the different textures you can feel, the waves you splash in, the birds you can hear squawking, and what you might create using the sand whether that’s drawing, writing or building,” Tiffany explains.

“It’s also a great place to run around then cool off with a dip in the ocean – but make sure you swim between the flags.”

Mount Maunganui main beach offers a great place to surf for keen wave catchers, and Pāpāmoa Beach is the place to be for a relaxed day out.

If you’re looking for calmer waters, why not head around to Pilot Bay for a dip or a stand-up paddleboarding session?

3. Your local neighbourhood reserve

“We’d really encourage you to head out and find your nearest reserve, and get creative about ways to play,” Tiffany says.

Using your imagination on the grassy area is one way to enjoy your local reserve, but you can also bring your own lawn games, play tag, or have a picnic.

Many have unique features, such as a grove of shady trees, a path to wheel along, or a slope to roll down.

“We are planning some upgrades and additions for several local neighbourhood reserves soon. Check out our webpage to see if it’s one near you.

“Children can complete the survey themselves or with help from an adult,” Tiffany says.

